In early November, one of the largest cities in the United States, New York, elected Zohran Mamdani as its mayor. Even during the campaign, both American and Ukrainian social media users began comparing the then-candidate with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Novyny.LIVE looked into what the American and Ukrainian officials have in common — and why Kharkiv’s mayor has gone further than Mamdani.

What secured Mamdani’s election victory

Zohran Mamdani’s winning campaign was built around a clear public demand for better living conditions. Key points of his platform included:

freezing rent in subsidized housing; building affordable housing; fighting predatory landlords; free public transportation citywide and expanded bus lanes; creating a network of municipal grocery stores with affordable prices, partly funded by the city; free childcare for children aged six weeks to five years; a "newborn basket" for families in New York; gradually raising the minimum wage to $30 per hour by 2030.

Funding for these social reforms is expected to come from higher corporate taxes — up to 11.5% — and an additional 2% tax on individuals earning over $1 million annually.

Social guarantees

Mamdani emphasized that New York must remain a "city of immigrants" and a space shaped by those long excluded from power. He framed his victory as a protest against a system that allowed political elites to concentrate influence in their hands.

Direct engagement with voters

Analysts note that Mamdani’s ability to communicate directly and informally with voters played a major role. Unlike traditional politicians, he relied not only on official events or press releases but spent time talking to residents on the streets, listening to their concerns and turning those conversations into core campaign messages.

Is New York setting a new trend?

Mamdani’s success is not unique. It reflects a broader trend in global megacities — especially those with large migrant populations and growing numbers of people without stable income, who need affordable services, housing, and social protection.

Similar dynamics can be seen in London, where Sadiq Khan serves as mayor, and in Paris under Anne Hidalgo.

The key difference is this: what Mamdani promises New Yorkers, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has already implemented — during a full-scale war, under constant shelling.

How Terekhov implemented in Kharkiv what Mamdani talks about

Ihor Terekhov was elected mayor of Kharkiv just a few months before Russia’s full-scale invasion. Almost all four years of his term have been spent under wartime conditions, where daily challenges required complex operational decisions and strategic resilience.

"The first day of the war was the hardest. Everything was different from peaceful life. The evacuation of Kharkiv residents, the challenges we faced — the first bombs, the first strikes, and, unfortunately, the first civilian deaths. It was extremely difficult, but we endured. And on the second day of the war, I addressed the residents and said: ‘We are together. We are Kharkiv. We will stand,’" Terekhov said in an interview with Novyny.LIVE journalist Nastia Rein.

Despite constant danger and destruction, the mayor implemented a number of social programs and key urban initiatives that helped Kharkiv survive, support the most vulnerable residents, and create conditions that encouraged people to stay in the city.

Free public transportation

Since May 2022, travel on Kharkiv’s metro and municipal surface transport — trams, trolleybuses, and buses — has been free of charge.

"Thanks to this, each family saves 3,000–4,000 hryvnias per month. This is significant support for people. In 2026, the program will be extended and free transport will continue," Terekhov noted.

The mayor explained that Kharkiv’s transport system is municipal rather than commercial. This decision was made back during the election campaign, and the initiative is planned to continue next year.

Free meal distribution points

Kharkiv currently operates 40 free hot-meal distribution points. They are located in educational institutions across all districts and are open to anyone in need.

The city now provides free hot meals to up to 59,000 people daily, compared to about 25,000 at the beginning of the program.

Housing reconstruction

According to the mayor, since the start of the war, 12,000 buildings in Kharkiv have been damaged or destroyed, including 9,000 residential buildings. Of those, 50% are multi-story buildings, while the rest are private homes. Hundreds of thousands of residents lost their homes.

Dozens of schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and other social infrastructure facilities were also heavily damaged by shelling.

Local authorities are working to bring residents and businesses back, rebuild infrastructure, and ensure the highest possible level of comfort under wartime conditions.

"No city in Ukraine under government control has suffered destruction on this scale. We must rebuild and bring people back. This requires a comprehensive approach — housing, jobs, kindergartens, schools, universities," Terekhov emphasized.

Some buildings are being rebuilt almost from scratch, while others must be demolished. One such building took a year and a half to reconstruct, and residents are already moving back in.

Urban planning under wartime conditions

The war has influenced approaches to designing public spaces, transport infrastructure, and engineering networks.

"All new apartment buildings are designed with shelters or dual-use facilities, such as underground parking garages that can function as shelters, equipped with ventilation, filtration systems, and sealed doors," said Kharkiv’s chief architect Anton Korotovskykh.

Among the city’s pilot projects is an underground "city" in North Saltivka, one of the most heavily damaged areas. Underground tunnels will connect residential buildings, parking, children’s spaces, and a future metro station, creating safe conditions for businesses.

"Investors will be confident that their infrastructure is protected and long-lasting," Korotovskykh stressed.

Culture and education

Despite the war, Kharkiv continues to host cultural events — concerts, festivals, competitions, and artistic projects. In January alone, around 30 performances for children and adults are planned, as well as concerts by the band TNMK, violin virtuoso Vasyl Popadiuk, and other artists.

"These events are extremely important. Many people attend them — children, parents, teachers. It is symbolic for Kharkiv that music overcomes pain," Terekhov said.

He added that despite security challenges, most students have remained in the city and see their future in Kharkiv.

According to Olha Demenko, Director of the Kharkiv City Council’s Education Department, universities in the city currently have around 100,000 students, compared to about 130,000 before the war. The 25% decrease is due to the absence of foreign students and local youth enrolling abroad.

Because constant shelling made traditional schooling impossible, metro stations were initially adapted for education, followed by the construction of Ukraine’s first underground school.

Over the past year and a half, seven underground schools have been built, with an eighth under construction. Each operates in two shifts and serves up to 1,200 students per day.

Each school includes modern classrooms, sports halls, and elevators for children with disabilities.

Kharkiv was the first city to develop an underground school project — one with no previous global analogues. Other Ukrainian cities are now adopting this experience.

Social support

Beyond free transport and meals, Kharkiv has implemented numerous social initiatives, including an IDP assistance center, professional retraining programs for displaced persons, and a new municipal housing concept developed with Germany’s government.

Business support

Kharkiv is the only city in Ukraine where entrepreneurs do not pay local taxes. This policy was introduced in April 2024 to help businesses survive wartime conditions.

"These steps allowed businesses to save working capital, pay salaries, and preserve jobs," Terekhov said.

More than 127,000 individual entrepreneurs currently operate in Kharkiv — more than before the full-scale invasion.

New retail outlets and service businesses continue to open despite wartime risks, demonstrating sustained interest in the city’s economy.

The mayor stays close to residents

At every stage of governance, Terekhov’s personal involvement is evident. He regularly visits neighborhoods, meets residents, and addresses their needs.

This approach enables quick responses and decisions based on real community demands.

Kharkiv’s experience — a model for others

Chief architect Anton Korotovskykh believes Kharkiv may evolve into a "fortress city," with underground facilities forming a unique safe urban environment.

"This resilience and adaptability have always distinguished Kharkiv," he said.

Kharkiv is not an exception — it is simply the most visible and systematic example of how frontline cities in Ukraine are developing during war, where accessibility, fairness, and leadership availability 24/7 are conditions of survival.

What unites Terekhov and Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani represents a left-socialist political movement with a strong social-democratic agenda focused on reducing inequality and expanding access to essential services.

Ihor Terekhov, by contrast, is a pragmatic city manager whose priorities are effective governance under full-scale war. His leadership focuses on concrete support mechanisms — free transport, food assistance, business incentives, and innovative solutions such as underground schools.

By rejecting populism in favor of action, Terekhov maintains constant presence on the ground and ensures stability in extraordinary conditions.

