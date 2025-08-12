Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
DiCaprio, Zeman document animal evacuation mission in Ukraine

DiCaprio, Zeman document animal evacuation mission in Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 August 2025 16:42
Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film shows animal rescue in war-torn Ukraine
A shot of the tiger rescue at Feldman Ecopark. Photo: screenshot from a video on Facebook

Renowned director Joshua Zeman and producer Leonardo DiCaprio shot Checkpoint Zoo, a film about rescuing animals from the Feldman Ecopark near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Filming took place during the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Novyny.LIVE reported this with reference to the Feldman Ecopark Facebook page.

Checkpoint Zoo — premiere date

Ecopark said the film depicts the team's rescue of animals under fire despite dangerous and difficult conditions.

They also noted that it is a true and sincere story about how war affects not only people, but also animals.

The film has already won 13 international awards and will premiere in the US on August 15. After that, it will premiere in Ukraine.

"We are extremely grateful to the courageous and talented director, Joshua Zeman, for taking the risk of coming to Ukraine to shoot a large-scale, truthful documentary about rescuing our animals. We are also grateful to the star actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, for producing the film," said Ecopark in a statement.

Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
