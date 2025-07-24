Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kharkiv Russia bombed Kharkiv — Zelensky shows the aftermath

Russia bombed Kharkiv — Zelensky shows the aftermath

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 July 2025 14:31
Russian bombs hit Kharkiv — shocking photos revealed
Rescuers are eliminating the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

On Thursday, July 24, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv and showed the photos of the aftermath.

The Head of State published the corresponding footage in X.

Advertisement
Russian attack on Kharkiv
The aftermath of the attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on July 24, 2025. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Attack on Kharkiv — Zelensky's reaction and photos of the aftermath

Zelensky said that in Kharkiv, assistance is currently being provided to victims at the sites of Russian KAB strikes. According to him, dozens of casualties are already known, including children.

The Head of State noted that Russia hit two air bombs directly in the city, on people. One strike was near a residential building, and the second was on a civilian enterprise. Rescuers are currently extinguishing the fire there.

All services are currently involved on the ground: doctors, rescuers, and police.

Shelling of Kharkiv
Rescuers are eliminating the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service
strike on Kharkiv
People flee to the sites of the Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

"These are utterly senseless strikes with no military purpose whatsoever. And we see that this is Russia's only intention — to continue aggression and killings. That is precisely why we need support in defense — strong air defenses, expanded weapons production. All of this will help save lives. We count on cooperation with our partners and are grateful to everyone already willing to help," Zelensky commented on the Russian Federation's hostile strike on Kharkiv.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on July 24
Rescuers are eliminating the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, the elimination of the aftermath of the Russian shelling, which took place on the night of July 21, continues in Kyiv.

Also, Zelensky reacted to the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 21, 2025, calling it the "attacks on humanity".

Volodymyr Zelensky Kharkiv shelling war attack
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information