Major power facility in Kharkiv damaged by Russian attack

One of Kharkiv's key combined heat and power plants was severely damaged in the Russian attack. Under the current circumstances, restoring the plant is not possible. Today, the city is experiencing widespread heat and power outages.

KYIV24 reported this information from Bogdan Tkachuk, a member of the Kharkiv City Council.

A thermal power plant in Kharkiv was seriously damaged and cannot be restored at this time

According to Tkachuk, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced that water must be drained from the systems of just over 800 buildings. Currently, there are no details on whether this process has started or how many facilities have completed it. Similarly, neither the district nor the specific thermal power plant is being disclosed to avoid providing additional information to the enemy.

Against the backdrop of the damage, there are reports of problems with the electricity supply. Due to limited electricity capacity, city transportation is operating with changes. The metro is running with delays; the interval between trains is approximately 10–20 minutes, depending on the line.

Some tram and trolleybus routes have been temporarily canceled and replaced by buses, including diesel buses, which are replacing electric transport on the lines.

"There are also restrictions on the electricity supply in residents' homes. As for other services, cold and hot water are supplied as usual in other areas of Kharkiv. Everything is working," the deputy explained.

