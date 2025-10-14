Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kharkiv Russia drops guided bomb on Kharkiv hospital — aftermath photos

Russia drops guided bomb on Kharkiv hospital — aftermath photos

Publication time 14 October 2025 09:12
Aftermath of Russian attack on Saltivka hospital — photos and video report
Aftermath of Russian strike on Kharkiv hospital. Photo: SES Kharkiv region

The first footage has emerged from the hospital in Kharkiv’s Saltivka district, which was severely damaged as a result of Russia’s cynical bombing with guided aerial bombs (KABs). Six people were injured in the attack.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Situation at the targeted hospital

According to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, all 57 patients have been transferred to another medical facility.

Russian occupiers dropped a KAB on a hospital in Kharkiv — photos of the aftermath - photo 1
Facade of the hospital in Kharkiv’s Saltivka district after the Russian attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Six people sustained cuts from glass, Syniehubov reported.

Russian occupiers dropped a KAB on a hospital in Kharkiv — photos of the aftermath - photo 2
Damaged patient wards of the Kharkiv hospital. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

He added that some patients at the medical facility are experiencing acute stress reactions.

damaged hospital ward in Kharkiv
Patient rooms after the Russian forces’ attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that as a result of the Russian strike, around 30,000 city residents have been left without electricity.

Russian occupiers dropped a KAB on a hospital in Kharkiv — photos of the aftermath - photo 4
Energy support bus near the hospital in Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

He emphasized that the Russians are deliberately attempting to destroy Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure.

Read more:

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia 570 times in a day, casualties reported

Zelensky updates on energy repairs after Russia’s massive attack

Russia launches largest attack on Ukraine’s gas industry

Kharkiv shelling war in Ukraine hospital
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
