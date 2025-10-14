Aftermath of Russian attack on Saltivka hospital — photos and video report

Aftermath of Russian strike on Kharkiv hospital. Photo: SES Kharkiv region

The first footage has emerged from the hospital in Kharkiv’s Saltivka district, which was severely damaged as a result of Russia’s cynical bombing with guided aerial bombs (KABs). Six people were injured in the attack.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Situation at the targeted hospital

According to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, all 57 patients have been transferred to another medical facility.

Facade of the hospital in Kharkiv’s Saltivka district after the Russian attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Six people sustained cuts from glass, Syniehubov reported.

Damaged patient wards of the Kharkiv hospital. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

He added that some patients at the medical facility are experiencing acute stress reactions.

Patient rooms after the Russian forces’ attack. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that as a result of the Russian strike, around 30,000 city residents have been left without electricity.

Energy support bus near the hospital in Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

He emphasized that the Russians are deliberately attempting to destroy Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure.

