Aftermath of Russian attack on Saltivka hospital — photos and video report

Russia drops guided bomb on Kharkiv hospital — aftermath photos
The first footage has emerged from the hospital in Kharkiv’s Saltivka district, which was severely damaged as a result of Russia’s cynical bombing with guided aerial bombs (KABs). Six people were injured in the attack.
This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.
Situation at the targeted hospital
According to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, all 57 patients have been transferred to another medical facility.
Six people sustained cuts from glass, Syniehubov reported.
He added that some patients at the medical facility are experiencing acute stress reactions.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that as a result of the Russian strike, around 30,000 city residents have been left without electricity.
He emphasized that the Russians are deliberately attempting to destroy Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure.
