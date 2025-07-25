One killed in Russian bombing of Kharkiv — photo report

The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

On Friday, July 25, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. One person was killed as a result of the enemy shelling, and the number of victims continues to grow.

A Novyny.LIVE correspondent reports from the scene.

The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

On July 25, Russian occupiers once again shelled Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

According to the mayor, a medical facility in the Industrial District of the city was hit by a guided aerial bomb.

The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told Novyny.LIVE that all medical staff and patients had been evacuated from the hospital and that no one was trapped under the rubble.

He added that the medical facility is unable to function and needs to be completely inspected and reconstructed.

The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

Viktor Zabashta, the director of the Regional Emergency Medical Center, told Novyny.LIVE that a 12-year-old girl was among those injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

Rescuers at the site of the Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

