One killed in Russian bombing of Kharkiv — photo report

Russian airstrike hits Kharkiv on July 25 — casualties reported
On Friday, July 25, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. One person was killed as a result of the enemy shelling, and the number of victims continues to grow.
A Novyny.LIVE correspondent reports from the scene.
Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv
On July 25, Russian occupiers once again shelled Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.
According to the mayor, a medical facility in the Industrial District of the city was hit by a guided aerial bomb.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told Novyny.LIVE that all medical staff and patients had been evacuated from the hospital and that no one was trapped under the rubble.
He added that the medical facility is unable to function and needs to be completely inspected and reconstructed.
Viktor Zabashta, the director of the Regional Emergency Medical Center, told Novyny.LIVE that a 12-year-old girl was among those injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv.
