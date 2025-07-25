Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russian airstrike hits Kharkiv on July 25 — casualties reported

Russian airstrike hits Kharkiv on July 25 — casualties reported

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 July 2025 15:58
One killed in Russian bombing of Kharkiv — photo report
The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

On Friday, July 25, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. One person was killed as a result of the enemy shelling, and the number of victims continues to grow.

A Novyny.LIVE correspondent reports from the scene.

Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25
The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE
Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25
The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

On July 25, Russian occupiers once again shelled Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

According to the mayor, a medical facility in the Industrial District of the city was hit by a guided aerial bomb.

Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25
The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE
Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25
The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told Novyny.LIVE that all medical staff and patients had been evacuated from the hospital and that no one was trapped under the rubble.

He added that the medical facility is unable to function and needs to be completely inspected and reconstructed.

Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25
The aftermath of Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

Viktor Zabashta, the director of the Regional Emergency Medical Center, told Novyny.LIVE that a 12-year-old girl was among those injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

Russia's strike on Kharkiv on July 25
Rescuers at the site of the Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photo: Veronika Marchenko/Novyny.LIVE

Kharkiv shelling attack destruction casualties
Veronika Marchenko - journalist
Author
Veronika Marchenko
