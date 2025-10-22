Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kharkiv Russian launches three drone strikes on kindergarten in Kharkiv

Russian launches three drone strikes on kindergarten in Kharkiv

Publication time 22 October 2025 14:29
Updated 14:32
Kharkiv kindergarten targeted in Russian drone strikes — photo report
Destroyed kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On October 22, Russian troops launched three drone strikes against a kindergarten in Kharkiv, Ukraine. One mad was killed, seven people were injured, though none of them were children.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

Strike on a Kindergarten in Kharkiv

Terekhov said that three enemy Shahed attack drones hit a private kindergarten.

Russian drone strike on kindergarden
Evacuation of children from a private kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The children were evacuated to a shelter in the basement of the kindergarten. State Emergency Service specialists are now working on the second floor, which has completely collapsed," the mayor said.

Russian drone strike on kindergarden
Destroyed kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

According to him, seven victims have been identified so far. All of them are municipal workers. Among them is one deceased man. Fortunately, reports of injured children have not been confirmed.

Russian drone strike on kindergarden
Evacuation of children from a private kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

It is also known that, in addition to the kindergarten, a nearby office building and four residential buildings were damaged.

Russian drone strike on kindergarden
Evacuation of children from a private kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Read more:

Mother and her children killed in shelling in Kyiv region on October 22

Fires erupt in Kyiv after night attack — 2 people killed, SES reports

Kharkiv shelling kindergarten war in Ukraine injuries
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
