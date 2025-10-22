Kharkiv kindergarten targeted in Russian drone strikes — photo report

Destroyed kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On October 22, Russian troops launched three drone strikes against a kindergarten in Kharkiv, Ukraine. One mad was killed, seven people were injured, though none of them were children.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

Advertisement

Strike on a Kindergarten in Kharkiv

Terekhov said that three enemy Shahed attack drones hit a private kindergarten.

Evacuation of children from a private kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The children were evacuated to a shelter in the basement of the kindergarten. State Emergency Service specialists are now working on the second floor, which has completely collapsed," the mayor said.

Destroyed kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

According to him, seven victims have been identified so far. All of them are municipal workers. Among them is one deceased man. Fortunately, reports of injured children have not been confirmed.

Evacuation of children from a private kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

It is also known that, in addition to the kindergarten, a nearby office building and four residential buildings were damaged.

Evacuation of children from a private kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian drone attack on October 22. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Read more:

Mother and her children killed in shelling in Kyiv region on October 22

Fires erupt in Kyiv after night attack — 2 people killed, SES reports