Russian strike on the Pechenihy Reservoir Dam in the Kharkiv region — ISW reveals the real reason

A destroyed section of the Pechenihy dam in the Kharkiv region after a Russian strike. Photo: Telegram/Tsaplienko

On Sunday, December 7, Russian forces carried out a strike on the Pechenihy Reservoir Dam in the Kharkiv region. Such enemy efforts are most likely aimed at disrupting Ukrainian logistics. Russia hopes this will improve its situation on the battlefield.

This was stated in the report by the Institute for the Study of War.

Why Russia struck the Pechenihy Dam in the Kharkiv region

ISW notes that Ukrainian forces were prepared for a possible enemy strike on the Pechenihy Reservoir Dam in the Kharkiv region. Therefore, the effectiveness of this Russian action may not be particularly high.

"Russian strikes on the bridge and dam likely aim to degrade Ukrainian GLOCs supplying the Vovchansk, Velykyi Burluk, and Kupyansk directions," the report says.

The Institute for the Study of War also adds that Russia is now targeting roads, railways, and bridges in Ukraine’s near and operational rear. In this way, the enemy is attempting to disrupt logistics and improve its position on the front line.

"Russia’s BAI campaigns aim to facilitate subsequent Russian offensive operations in the weeks and months that follow by degrading Ukraine’s ability to sustain frontline defenses," the statement reads.

ISW also notes that Russia has intensified strikes on bridges not only in the Kharkiv region. The enemy is similarly hitting key infrastructure near the border between the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In particular, on December 6, Russian forces struck a mined bridge over the Haichur River in central Andriivka.

