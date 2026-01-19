Russian shelling of Kharkiv: ten people injured, one dead

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

On Monday, January 19, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. Ten people were injured in the attack, one person died.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported via Telegram.

The shelling of Kharkiv

According to Syniehubov, the number of casualties continues to grow.

"Among the injured are a 73-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, both of whom were hospitalized," the message said.

Later, Syniehubov wrote that the number of injured people had risen to ten.

Syniehubov wrote that the Russians attacked the Slobozhanskyi district of the city, specifically the civilian residential area. 30 private homes were damaged. One house was destroyed.

"Ten people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. Medics provided everyone with the necessary assistance," Syniehubov said.

Unfortunately, one 69-year-old woman died.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

The house destroyed by the Russian bomb. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

People at the site of the Russian shelling. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

