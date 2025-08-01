Russia attacks Kharkiv on August 1 — children among the injured

Rescuers and doctors at the site of a Russian strike. Illustrative photo: SES/Telegram

On Friday evening, August 1, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, civilians, including a five-month-old baby, were injured.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported this via Telegram.

Russian strike on Kharkiv injures civilians, including children

On the night of August 1, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with drones. One of the drones, a Molniya, hit a tree near an apartment building.

At least ten people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling, including three children: a five-month-old baby, a nine-year-old boy, and a ten-year-old boy.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, five of the wounded were hospitalized and five more were treated by medics on the spot.

"The Molniya UAV hit a tree. The glazing of an apartment building was damaged," Syniehubov wrote.

