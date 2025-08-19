Rescue efforts conclude in Kharkiv after August 18 strike

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 18, 2025. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration/Telegram

On Tuesday, August 19, emergency search operations were completed in Kharkiv at the site of yesterday's Russian attack. On Monday, August 18, the occupiers targeted a residential high-rise building in the Industrial District with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, via Telegram.

The consequences of the Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 18, 2025. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration/Telegram

Russian attack on Kharkiv on August 18 — the consequences

On Monday, August 18, Russian invaders targeted a residential high-rise building in the Industrial District with drones.

The building had 119 apartments, and 300 people lived in them. Approximately half of the residents were home at the time of the shelling.

Seven people, including two children, died as a result of the hostile shelling. Another 24 people were injured. Two people were rescued by the State Emergency Service.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on August 18, 2025. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration/Telegram

Of the people reported missing yesterday, two have gotten in touch. Unfortunately, two more bodies were pulled from the rubble.

The building was destroyed and fires broke out on the first, third, and fifth floors, covering a total area of 900 square meters.

According to the authorities, 186 rescuers, 52 fire and rescue units, and special equipment from the Kharkiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Luhansk, and Zakarpattia garrisons of the State Emergency Service responded to the scene immediately following the strikes. Pyrotechnic teams, dog training teams, and SES psychologists were also involved.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on August 18, 2025. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration/Telegram

According to Syniehubov, a significant part of the building's interior has been cleared of debris, and hundreds of cubic meters of construction waste and metal structures have been removed.

