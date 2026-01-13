Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kharkiv The Russian army struck Kharkiv suburbs, leaving casualties

The Russian army struck Kharkiv suburbs, leaving casualties

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 January 2026 10:35
Russian shelling of Kharkiv suburbs on January 13 — death toll increased
Rescuers are clearing the rubble. Photo: SES

On the night of January 13, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, there are reports of dead and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the State Emergency Service (SES).

Consequences of the attack on the suburbs of Kharkiv

Last night, the enemy struck a postal terminal. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.

The fire caused by the Russian shelling on Kharkiv January 13
The fire caused by the Russian shelling. Photo: SES

According to preliminary reports, four people were killed, and six others were injured in the attack. Rescuers pulled 30 people, including two individuals, from the rubble of the destroyed building.

Russian shelling on Kharkiv January 13
Rescuers pull victims from the rubble. Photo: SES

Rescue and firefighting operations are currently underway. SES units, sappers, medics, psychologists, and a local fire department are working at the scene.

Russian shelling on Kharkiv January 13
Rescuers are clearing the rubble at the site. Photo: SES

Kharkiv region shelling Kharkiv war in Ukraine dead
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
