Russian shelling of Kharkiv suburbs on January 13 — death toll increased

The Russian army struck Kharkiv suburbs, leaving casualties
On the night of January 13, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, there are reports of dead and wounded.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the State Emergency Service (SES).
Consequences of the attack on the suburbs of Kharkiv
Last night, the enemy struck a postal terminal. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.
According to preliminary reports, four people were killed, and six others were injured in the attack. Rescuers pulled 30 people, including two individuals, from the rubble of the destroyed building.
Rescue and firefighting operations are currently underway. SES units, sappers, medics, psychologists, and a local fire department are working at the scene.
