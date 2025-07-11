Trump comments on Russian attack on Kharkiv maternity hospital on July 11

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Friday night, July 11, Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine. US President Donald Trump commented on the attack.

The American leader made the remark while speaking with journalists on the White House lawn.

Here's what Trump said about the shelling of Kharkiv

The politician avoided answering directly, but hinted at possible future developments.

In response to a question about the Russian attack, Trump said, "You'll be seeing things happen".

Earlier, it was reported that Keith Kellogg arrives in Kyiv on July 14.

Also, Trump claims NATO pays the US for Ukraine's weapons.