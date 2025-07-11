Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kharkiv Trump comments on Russia's attack on Kharkiv maternity hospital

Trump comments on Russia's attack on Kharkiv maternity hospital

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 July 2025 22:54
Trump comments on Russian attack on Kharkiv maternity hospital on July 11
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Friday night, July 11, Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine. US President Donald Trump commented on the attack.

The American leader made the remark while speaking with journalists on the White House lawn.

Advertisement

Here's what Trump said about the shelling of Kharkiv

The politician avoided answering directly, but hinted at possible future developments.

In response to a question about the Russian attack, Trump said, "You'll be seeing things happen".

Earlier, it was reported that Keith Kellogg arrives in Kyiv on July 14.

Also, Trump claims NATO pays the US for Ukraine's weapons.

USA Kharkiv Donald Trump shelling war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
