Publication time 7 July 2025 18:59
Russian strike on Kharkiv on July 7: photos and videos
Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: SES/Telegram

On Monday afternoon, July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv city with drones, resulting in casualties. Rescuers captured the chaotic aftermath of the attack on the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city.

The Kharkiv State Emergency Service press service posted the video on Telegram.

Kharkiv Shelling: First Footage After Attack and Aftermath

On Monday, July 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Kharkiv with drones, resulting in injuries among the civilian population.

Attack on Kharkiv July 07
Rescuers and police officers at the site of the attack on Kharkiv. Photo: SES/Telegram

"This afternoon, the enemy launched UAV strikes on the Kholodnohirskyi district of the city. Russian strikes hit residential, administrative, and warehouse buildings; trade facilities; and cars. Residential buildings and cars were on fire," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

Attack on Kharkiv July 07
Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: SES/Telegram

At least 33 people were injured as a result of the enemy strike.

State Emergency Service units, including pyrotechnic crews and psychologists, are working at the scene. Efforts to mitigate the effects of Russian shelling are ongoing.

Attack on Kharkiv July 07
Emergency workers rescue people after the Russian attack. Photo: SES/Telegram

Earlier, it was reported that on July 7, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia region in the southeast of Ukraine with ballistic missiles. The number of victims is growing.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi, responded to the Kremlin's demands for a peace deal.

Kharkiv shelling war in Ukraine attack casualties
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
