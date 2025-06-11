Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Main Kharkiv In Ukraine, bodies found in Kharkiv rubble after June 7 attack

In Ukraine, bodies found in Kharkiv rubble after June 7 attack

Publication time 11 June 2025 16:20
Bodies are still being searched for under the rubble in Ukraine's second-largest city after the June 7 attack
Rescuers search for bodies under the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region
The search for people under the rubble continues in Kharkiv

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, following a combined air attack carried out by Russian troops on the night of June 7. Several more bodies were found during the operation.

This information was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The search for people under the rubble continues in Kharkiv

Kharkiv
Search operations. Photo: SES of Kharkiv region
Kharkiv rubble clearance
Clearing the rubble. Photo: SES of Kharkiv region

The mayor of Kharkiv announced that one deceased individual had been recovered from the grounds of a facility in the Kyiv district. Another body has been found, and rescuers are currently attempting to extract it from the rubble.

Kharkiv rubble clearance
Rescuers found the body. Photo: SES of Kharkiv region

Terekhov noted that there may be other bodies under the rubble. The search operation is ongoing, and rescuers are working in emergency mode.

That night, Kharkiv suffered one of the largest attacks in recent times. According to updated data from the Situation Center, 48 Shahed drones, two missiles, and four guided aerial bombs were launched at the city.

As a reminder, on the night of June 10, Russia shelled Ukraine, firing 322 airborne targets. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, commented on another Russian shelling.

Earlier, it was also reported that Russia attacked Kyiv on June 10 using North Korean missiles.

SES Kharkiv region shelling rescuers Kharkiv victims
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
