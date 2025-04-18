Russia's attack on Kharkiv on April 18 — Zelensky showed liquidating the consequences

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on April 18. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that work is underway in Kharkiv after Russian missile attacks in the morning of April 18. The Russian army wounded more than a hundred people.

The Ukrainian leader reported this on X.

Russian shelling of Kharkiv on April 18

According to preliminary information, Russia attacked the city with Iskander cruise missiles. One of them exploded in the air over a residential area, and another hit the territory of an enterprise near a residential area.

The shelling damaged residential buildings. More than a hundred people of all ages were injured and are currently receiving medical attention. According to the president, they are just living their lives in their city, which makes them a target for the Russian occupiers.

"One must be an outright scumbag and despise life to carry out such missile strikes on an ordinary city on Good Friday, the eve of Easter. And when we appeal to our partners — primarily the United States — for Patriot systems and missiles for them that can protect against this Russian evil — against cruise missiles and ballistic threats — we are asking for the kind of protection every nation deserves," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, it should not be the case that some people deserve more help and others less. The Ukrainian leader noted that it is a Christian thing to help, especially when there is such an opportunity.

"And there must never be a situation where one terrorist can somehow escape consequences, even though they destroy lives just as others do. Russia deserves at the very least severe sanctions as retribution for all it is doing," Zelensky said.

He said that Ukraine has extended sanctions to almost a hundred more entities. These are individuals and legal entities, most of which are involved in the production of Iskanders. In particular, there are also entities from China.

"We will continue working with our partners to ensure that our sanctions are coordinated — everyone who contributes to the killing and prolonging the war must be held accountable. I am grateful to everyone around the world who supports this position," Zelensky wrote.

Emergency response operations are still underway in Kharkiv following the Russian missile strike. Preliminary reports indicate they were cruise missiles—Iskanders. One of the missiles detonated in mid-air over a residential neighborhood; another struck an industrial site near a… pic.twitter.com/lLNuk0PgNN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 18, 2025

