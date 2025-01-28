Strike on Kharkiv on January 28 — there are wounded and destruction

The aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv. Photos: Novyny.LIVE

On January 28, the occupation army attacked Kharkiv, injuring two people. In addition, a manufacturing plant in the city burned to the ground.

This was reported by the head of the regional prosecutor's office, Dmytro Yatsychenko, in a comment to Novyny.LIVE.

The shelling of Kharkiv on January 28

Yatsychenko said that Russians attacked the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. Two people were wounded in the shelling and six cars were damaged.

It is also known that the strike hit an industrial facility. The explosion caused a fire, which was later extinguished.

It is noted that the enemy Shahed struck the territory of a civilian enterprise at about 12:35 a.m. Initially, it was a woodworking shop. The impact damaged the gas pipeline, which caused a large-scale fire that engulfed the two-storey building and neighboring premises. The enterprise burned to the ground.

A 59-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were injured and suffered severe stress.

Last night, the invaders launched 100 attack drones at Ukraine. Most of them were shot down by air defense, and almost 30 more were lost locally.

At the same time, it is known that residential buildings and a vintage car museum were damaged by falling debris in Kyiv region. The administration showed the consequences.