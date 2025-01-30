Border Guards show video of invaders’ annihilation in Kharkiv region

Preparing to launch a drone. Illustrative photo: Army.Inform

The Ukrainian military are skilfully destroying Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector. Thanks to the use of a drone, they managed to eliminate several invaders and more.

It was reported by the Press Service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Russian troops suffered losses due to the operation of the "Baba Yaga" drone

An invader is spotted trying to hide in the shelter. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian military. Photo: screenshot

The State Border Guard Service said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully used Baba Yaga drones against the invaders. As a result of precise ammunition drops, the Armed Forces destroyed 12 enemy positions and two shelters in the Kharkiv sector.

As a reminder, recently, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s drones successfully attacked one of the largest oil refineries in Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed the invaders’ precious arms, which are estimated to be worth more than $45 million.