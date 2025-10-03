Russian drone strike kills 13,000 pigs on Kharkiv farm

Ruins of a farm. Photo: State Emergency Service

A large agricultural facility in the Novovodolazka community of Kharkiv region was destroyed following a Russian drone attack. Around 13,000 pigs were killed in the strike and subsequent fire.

The report comes from the Kharkiv regional branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Massive losses after drone attack

The fire engulfed eight livestock buildings covering more than 13,600 square meters. One farm employee was also injured in the incident.

Pig farm. Photo: SES

Fire. Photo: SES

Rescuers inspect the scene of the fire. Photo: SES

Ruins of the farm. Photo: SES

Rescuer found spare parts from a drone. Photo: SES 1 / 5









A total of 32 rescuers and nine emergency vehicles, including pyrotechnic units and a community rescue officer, were deployed to the site.

Dead animals. Photo: SES

Firefighters worked for hours to contain and extinguish the massive blaze.

