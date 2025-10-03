Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Kharkiv Drone strike kills thousands of pigs on farm in Kharkiv region

Drone strike kills thousands of pigs on farm in Kharkiv region

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 October 2025 12:00
Russian drone strike kills 13,000 pigs on Kharkiv farm
Ruins of a farm. Photo: State Emergency Service

A large agricultural facility in the Novovodolazka community of Kharkiv region was destroyed following a Russian drone attack. Around 13,000 pigs were killed in the strike and subsequent fire.

The report comes from the Kharkiv regional branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Advertisement

Massive losses after drone attack

The fire engulfed eight livestock buildings covering more than 13,600 square meters. One farm employee was also injured in the incident.

  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 1
    Pig farm. Photo: SES
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 2
    Fire. Photo: SES
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 3
    Rescuers inspect the scene of the fire. Photo: SES
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 4
    Ruins of the farm. Photo: SES
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 5
    Rescuer found spare parts from a drone. Photo: SES
1 / 5
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 1
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 2
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 3
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 4
  • Thousands of animals killed on a farm in Kharkiv region due to drone attack - photo 5

A total of 32 rescuers and nine emergency vehicles, including pyrotechnic units and a community rescue officer, were deployed to the site.

Pig farm in Kharkiv region
Dead animals. Photo: SES

Firefighters worked for hours to contain and extinguish the massive blaze.

Read also: 

Russians attacked Kharkiv region — injured and fires reported

Ukrainian forces hit key Russian military factory — General Staff

russian troops pets Kharkiv region shelling farmers drones
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information