Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region — injured reported

Russians attacked Kharkiv region — injured and fires reported
On the night of October 1, Russians carried out a massive strike on the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, there are injured, including a police officer.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and the Kharkiv Regional Police on Telegram.
Shelling of Kharkiv region on October 1 — civilians injured
On the night of Wednesday, October 1, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Kharkiv region. The enemy strike resulted in injuries and fires.
Thus, during the night, the Russians carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs and missiles on Kharkiv, its suburbs, and the Chuhuiv district.
In the Kyivskyi district, commercial pavilions caught fire over an area of 2,800 square meters.
In the Saltivskyi district, a residential building was destroyed and caught fire, and a fire also damaged garages over an area of 350 square meters.
According to preliminary reports, six people were injured. The victims include women aged 41 and 80, men aged 27, 21, and 34, as well as a 25-year-old police officer. One person received assistance on site, while the others were hospitalized.
According to the State Emergency Service (SES), the fires have been contained, and extinguishing operations are ongoing. SES units, pyrotechnicians, psychologists, canine teams, and volunteer firefighters are working at the sites.
Read more:
Kyiv region after Russian strike — photos
Ukraine to get first Gripen fighter jets from Sweden — Havryliuk
Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children with Guterres