Russians attacked Kharkiv region — injured and fires reported

Publication time 1 October 2025 09:12
Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region — injured reported
Rescuers work to eliminate the consequences of Russia’s attack on the Kharkiv region. Photo: SES/Telegram

On the night of October 1, Russians carried out a massive strike on the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, there are injured, including a police officer.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and the Kharkiv Regional Police on Telegram.

Shelling of Kharkiv region on October 1 — civilians injured

On the night of Wednesday, October 1, Russian forces launched a massive attack on the Kharkiv region. The enemy strike resulted in injuries and fires.

Russian Federation attack on Kharkiv region
The aftermath of the Russian Federation's attack on the Kharkiv region. Photo: State Emergency Service/Telegram

Thus, during the night, the Russians carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs and missiles on Kharkiv, its suburbs, and the Chuhuiv district.

In the Kyivskyi district, commercial pavilions caught fire over an area of 2,800 square meters.

Russian Federation attack on Kharkiv
The site of the Russian strike in the Kharkiv region. Photo: State Emergency Service/Telegram

In the Saltivskyi district, a residential building was destroyed and caught fire, and a fire also damaged garages over an area of 350 square meters.

Russian Federation attack on Kharkiv region
Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on the Kharkiv region. Photo: State Emergency Service/Telegram

According to preliminary reports, six people were injured. The victims include women aged 41 and 80, men aged 27, 21, and 34, as well as a 25-year-old police officer. One person received assistance on site, while the others were hospitalized.

Russian Federation attack on Kharkiv
Consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on the Kharkiv region. Photo: National Police

According to the State Emergency Service (SES), the fires have been contained, and extinguishing operations are ongoing. SES units, pyrotechnicians, psychologists, canine teams, and volunteer firefighters are working at the sites.

Russian Federation attack on Kharkiv region
Consequences of the Russian Federation's attack on the Kharkiv region. Photo: National Police

 

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
