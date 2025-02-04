Shelling of Izium on February 4 — Russian invaders killed four people

Firstresponder. Photo credit: State Emergency Service

On Tuesday, February 4, Russian occupants attacked Izium, Kharkiv region. The enemy killed four people.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this via Telegram.

Russian strike on Izyum

The invaders struck the central part of the city with a ballistic missile.

"Four people were killed," noted Synehubov.

All emergency services are currently working at the site of the attack.

Another 20 were injured when the Russians attacked.

