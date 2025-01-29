Ми в соцмережах:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Харків arrow Border guards annihilate up to 30 invaders near Vovchansk — video arrow

Border guards annihilate up to 30 invaders near Vovchansk — video

29 January 2025 13:13
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Battles in Kharkiv region — Border Guards eliminated almost 30 invaders
Russian invaders near Vovchansk. Photo: screenshot from the video
Karyna Prykhodko - editor

Ukrainian Border Guards of the Gart Brigade are holding back the enemy near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. They annihilated almost 30 invaders and enemy equipment.

It was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Wednesday, 29 January, and the corresponding video was shown.

Spectacular work of Border Guards near Vovchansk

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that the artillery of the Gart Brigade was "destroying" enemy positions near Vovchansk. Thus, as a result of the successful work of Ukrainian border guards, the following were destroyed:

  • the mortar position, 
  • APC-80
  • the take-off point of a UAV,
  • fortifications,
  • 28 invaders.

As a reminder, the Russians are throwing expensive armored vehicles into the battle in Kursk region, but still suffer large-scale losses

We also wrote that the fighters of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine effectively annihilated Russian infantry and equipment. In just one week, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 33 invaders and 15 vehicles. 

border guards Kharkiv region war in Ukraine losses of occupiers Вовчанськ
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement