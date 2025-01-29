Battles in Kharkiv region — Border Guards eliminated almost 30 invaders

Russian invaders near Vovchansk. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukrainian Border Guards of the Gart Brigade are holding back the enemy near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. They annihilated almost 30 invaders and enemy equipment.

It was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Wednesday, 29 January, and the corresponding video was shown.

Spectacular work of Border Guards near Vovchansk

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that the artillery of the Gart Brigade was "destroying" enemy positions near Vovchansk. Thus, as a result of the successful work of Ukrainian border guards, the following were destroyed:

the mortar position,

APC-80

the take-off point of a UAV,

fortifications,

28 invaders.

As a reminder, the Russians are throwing expensive armored vehicles into the battle in Kursk region, but still suffer large-scale losses.

We also wrote that the fighters of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine effectively annihilated Russian infantry and equipment. In just one week, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 33 invaders and 15 vehicles.