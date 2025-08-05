Lozova railway hit by Russian strike — photo report

Railway attack in Kharkiv’s Lozova — one dead, workers wounded
On the night of August 5, Russian forces attacked the railway infrastructure in the town of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. The attack killed a mechanic and injured railroad workers.
The State Emergency Service shared initial footage of the aftermath of the attack on the Lozova railway via Telegram.
Russian strike hits railway in Lozova, Kharkiv Region — photo report
The State Emergency Service reported that one person was killed and ten others were injured in a massive nighttime drone attack on the town of Lozova in the Kharkiv region.
Transportation infrastructure facilities came under attack. Buildings were destroyed, and six fires broke out. The fires spread to administrative, industrial, and warehouse buildings, as well as the roof of the train station.
A total of 45 rescuers and 13 State Emergency Service units, including fire trains, were engaged in the aftermath of the enemy attack.
