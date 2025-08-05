Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Railway attack in Kharkiv's Lozova — one dead, workers wounded

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 August 2025 09:30
Lozova railway hit by Russian strike — photo report
Consequences of the Russian attack on the railway in Lozova, Kharkiv region. Photo: SES/Telegram

On the night of August 5, Russian forces attacked the railway infrastructure in the town of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. The attack killed a mechanic and injured railroad workers.

The State Emergency Service shared initial footage of the aftermath of the attack on the Lozova railway via Telegram.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the railway in Lozova, Kharkiv region. Photo: SES/Telegram

The State Emergency Service reported that one person was killed and ten others were injured in a massive nighttime drone attack on the town of Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the railway in Lozova, Kharkiv region. Photo: SES/Telegram
Rescuers are cleaning up the aftermath of a Russian attack on the railway in Lozova. Photo: SES/Telegram

Transportation infrastructure facilities came under attack. Buildings were destroyed, and six fires broke out. The fires spread to administrative, industrial, and warehouse buildings, as well as the roof of the train station.

Consequences of the Russian attack on the railway in Lozova, Kharkiv region. Photo: SES/Telegram
Consequences of the Russian attack on the railway in Lozova, Kharkiv region. Photo: SES/Telegram

A total of 45 rescuers and 13 State Emergency Service units, including fire trains, were engaged in the aftermath of the enemy attack.

Read more:

Russia's attack on Kharkiv left a baby among the victims

Ukraine warns of renewed Russian strikes on power grid

Ukrzaliznytsia Kharkiv region shelling war in Ukraine attack
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
