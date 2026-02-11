Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Russia attacks a house in Kharkiv region and kills three children

Russia attacks a house in Kharkiv region and kills three children

Ua en ru
Publication time 11 February 2026 08:44
Shelling of Bohodukhiv on Feb.11: Russia kills three children and a man
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv on February 11. Photo: SES

On the night of February 11, Russian invaders attacked Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region. The enemy hit a private household with a drone. The shelling left four dead, including three children.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv on February 11

A 35-year-old pregnant woman and a 74-year-old woman were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv on February 11
Rescuers at the site of the Russian shelling. Photo: SES
Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv on February 11
Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv. Photo: SES

Later, it became known that the occupiers killed two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl, as well as a 34-year-old man who was with the children in a private house.

The SES reported that the Russian drone hit a residential building, which was completely destroyed. The impact caused a fire on an area of 60 square meters.

Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv on February 11
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv on February 11. Photo: SES
Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv on February 11
Rescuers at the site. Photo: SES

"Units of the State Emergency Service, including sappers and cynologists, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack. Psychologists also worked at the scene," the statement said.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
