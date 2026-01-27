Russia strikes a passenger train with drones — there are dead and wounded

Consequences of the Russian drone strike on the train. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

On Tuesday, January 27, Russian troops attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine with three drones. The attack resulted in deaths.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office via Telegram.

The shelling of the train

According to the investigation, on January 27, near the village of Yazykove of the Barvinkivska territorial community of the Izium district, Russian troops attacked a Chop-Kharkiv-Barvinkove train. Two strikes were recorded near the train, and another hit a carriage directly, causing a fire.

At the time of the attack, there were more than 155 passengers on the train. As of now, three people have been reported dead, and a man and a woman have sought medical attention.

The Izyum District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime that led to the deaths. Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are documenting another crime committed by Russian military personnel. The information is being clarified and updated.

Also, the prosecutor's office stated that the Russian army used three attack drones, preliminary, of the Geranium-2 type.

Consequences of the Russian drone strike on the train. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The rescuer at the site of the Russian strike. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

