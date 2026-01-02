Over 30 people wounded due to Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2: photo report

Russian attack on residential buildings in Kharkiv — photos
On January 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles. The attack left at least 30 people injured, including a six-month-old baby.
A Novyny.LIVE correspondent visited the site of the Russian attack and prepared a photo report.
Russian shelling of Kharkiv on January 2
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports that 30 people have been injured.
Ruslan Vrahov, director general of the Regional Clinical Hospital, said that people received shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russian shelling.
"Thanks to the well-coordinated work, thanks to the equipment that we have in our hospital, I think we will quickly cope with this. All the diagnoses will be made as accurately as possible and they will go to the wards to receive the medical care that each one of them will need," he added.
Read more:
- Russia doubles drone attacks, straining Ukraine’s air defense
- Kupiansk in ruins — military shows the scale of destructions