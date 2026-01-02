Over 30 people wounded due to Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2: photo report

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On January 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles. The attack left at least 30 people injured, including a six-month-old baby.

A Novyny.LIVE correspondent visited the site of the Russian attack and prepared a photo report.

Advertisement

Russian shelling of Kharkiv on January 2

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports that 30 people have been injured.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ruslan Vrahov, director general of the Regional Clinical Hospital, said that people received shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russian shelling.

Rescuers at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

"Thanks to the well-coordinated work, thanks to the equipment that we have in our hospital, I think we will quickly cope with this. All the diagnoses will be made as accurately as possible and they will go to the wards to receive the medical care that each one of them will need," he added.

A rapid response bus in Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The aftermath of the shelling of Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Read more: