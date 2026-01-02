Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kharkiv Russian attack on residential buildings in Kharkiv — photos

Russian attack on residential buildings in Kharkiv — photos

Ua en ru
Publication time 2 January 2026 18:31
Over 30 people wounded due to Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on January 2: photo report
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

On January 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles. The attack left at least 30 people injured, including a six-month-old baby.

A Novyny.LIVE correspondent visited the site of the Russian attack and prepared a photo report.

Russian shelling of Kharkiv on January 2

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports that 30 people have been injured.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 2
The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ruslan Vrahov, director general of the Regional Clinical Hospital, said that people received shrapnel wounds as a result of the Russian shelling.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 2
Rescuers at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

"Thanks to the well-coordinated work, thanks to the equipment that we have in our hospital, I think we will quickly cope with this. All the diagnoses will be made as accurately as possible and they will go to the wards to receive the medical care that each one of them will need," he added.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 2
A rapid response bus in Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 2
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 2
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on January 2
The aftermath of the shelling of Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Read more:

