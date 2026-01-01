Russian attack ravages Ecopark with wild animals near Kharkiv

A crater and destruction in the ecopark. Photo: Social media

Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Ecopark near Kharkiv. The explosion caused severe destruction and killed animals.

The consequences of the attack were reported by the founder of the ecopark and Member of Parliament Oleksandr Feldman in a comment to Suspilne.

Russians attacked Ecopark with wild animals

According to him, a volunteer was injured during the shelling — the woman sustained a head injury but was able to reach the ambulance on her own. Her condition is preliminarily assessed as stable, with no threat to her life.

The Ecopark’s territory suffered significant damage. The strike completely destroyed the building used for the winter housing of predatory animals, as well as the structure where birds were kept. Lions were injured, and most of the birds that were kept in the heated aviary died due to a direct hit by the munition. The situation with the tigers remains difficult, as they cannot currently be sedated for transportation.

"We don’t understand what’s going on with the tigers. One ran into a three-story building, another is sitting in a half-open enclosure. It hid in a shelter. It’s staying there for now. We are waiting for a tranquilizer gun. All our sedatives were in the building that was hit by a GAB. We are waiting for the gun to move it to another enclosure. As for the birds, if not all of them died, then most did. A shell hit the bird house. All the parrots, pheasants, all the elite birds that require warm conditions — they were in that building," Oleksandr Feldman said.

The Ecopark near Kharkiv has suffered from the war before. In 2022, the complex’s territory was located near the active front line and effectively found itself in a gray zone. At that time, as a result of shelling and during attempts to care for and evacuate the animals, five employees of the facility and a minor volunteer were killed, and there were also losses among the animals.

