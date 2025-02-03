Explosion in Kharkiv on February 3 — what is known about the attack on the city

Smoke from the explosion. Photo: Pixabay

On Monday afternoon, the powerful explosion occurred in Kharkiv. An Air Raid Alert has been declared in the city and region.

It was reported by the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE on Monday, February 3.

Explosion in Kharkiv on February 2

Russians continue to attack Kharkiv. Today, at around 15:40, the city was loud with the powerful explosion. There is currently no official information on the causes and consequences.

At the time of the explosion, an Air Raid Alert was declared in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. In addition, residents of several other regions were warned of the danger.

Air Raid Alert map. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, explosions were heard in Sumy on the morning of February 3. The invaders attacked the city with guided bombs.

It was also noisy in Kherson in the morning. No Air Raid Alert was declared in the city, but explosions occurred.