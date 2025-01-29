The Day of Remembrance of the Kruty Heroes — Kharkiv commemorates the fallen

Concerned Kharkiv residents came to the grave of Valentyn Otamanovskyi to commemorate the Kruty Heroes. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Today, January 29, Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of the Kruty Heroes. To commemorate those who stood up to defend their country 107 years ago, Kharkiv residents gathered at the grave of Valentyn Otamanovskyi, a participant in the battle.

Commemoration of the Kruty Heroes

Kharkiv residents and members of the community gathered at the city cemetery. It is here that Valentyn Otamanovskyi, who took part in the events of 1918, is buried.

"The fact that he is buried in Kharkiv at the cemetery and that young people come here every year is very good. I am grateful to Father Hennadii that this year we finally commemorated him religiously because this has not happened before," Halyna Kuts, the Kharkiv Prosvita Council Member, noted.

