Russian rocket fire on Kharkiv injures dozens, killing a child

Iskander strike on Kharkiv leaves 31 injured, child killed
In Kharkiv, rescuers pulled a child's body from the rubble. The number of injured people increased as a result of Russian rocket fire on Friday, January 2. Currently, 31 people are known to have been injured, including an infant.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, and Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov via Telegram.
Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2
Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway in the city at the site of the Russian attack. So far, 12 people have been rescued.
The mayor of Kharkiv announced that a child's body had been pulled from the rubble. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the body was that of a young boy. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime committed by the invaders that resulted in death.
Russian invaders destroyed a commercial building, an office building, and part of the entrance to a four-story apartment building next door.
"Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene: rescuers, mountaineers, dog handlers, pyrotechnics and psychologists, as well as city utilities," the statement said.
Read more: