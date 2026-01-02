Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Kharkiv Iskander strike on Kharkiv leaves 31 injured, child killed

Iskander strike on Kharkiv leaves 31 injured, child killed

Publication time 2 January 2026 23:00
Russian rocket fire on Kharkiv injures dozens, killing a child
The shelling of Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

In Kharkiv, rescuers pulled a child's body from the rubble. The number of injured people increased as a result of Russian rocket fire on Friday, January 2. Currently, 31 people are known to have been injured, including an infant.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, and Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov via Telegram.

Russian strike on Kharkiv on January 2

Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway in the city at the site of the Russian attack. So far, 12 people have been rescued.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2
Debris removal in Kharkiv. Photo: SES

The mayor of Kharkiv announced that a child's body had been pulled from the rubble. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the body was that of a young boy. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime committed by the invaders that resulted in death.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2
Rescuers at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Photo: SES

Russian invaders destroyed a commercial building, an office building, and part of the entrance to a four-story apartment building next door.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 2
Rescuers at the site of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Photo: SES
The shelling of Kharkiv on January 2
The shelling of Kharkiv on January 2. Photo: SES

"Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene: rescuers, mountaineers, dog handlers, pyrotechnics and psychologists, as well as city utilities," the statement said.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
