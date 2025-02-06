Kharkiv shelling on February 5 — the city's largest market is damaged

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the largest and most famous market in Kharkiv. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Late in the evening, on February 5, the Russian military attacked the largest market in Kharkiv, located in the Kyiv district, using a drone. The attack resulted in a fire and some damage.

This is reported by Telegram Novyny.LIVE Kharkiv with reference to the head of the regional prosecutor's office Dmytro Yatsychenko.

The shelling of Kharkiv in the evening of February 5

"At 11:30 p.m., the Russian military again attacked the territory of the city of Kharkiv. So far, an unmanned aerial vehicle has damaged the largest market in the city of Kharkiv, which did't have time to recover from the shelling in 2022. Many rows were damaged, and there is currently no information about the injured," the representative of the prosecutor's office said.

The Novyny.LIVE correspondent clarified that the enemy used a Geranium-2 attack drone. As a result of the fire, the shopping arcade burned down and many pavilions were damaged.

