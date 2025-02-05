Shelling of Izium on February 4 — the number of dead increased

The aftermath of the shelling of Izium on February 4. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

In Izium, Kharkiv region, the number of dead has increased as a result of Russian shelling on February 4. Doctors failed to save the 61-year-old man.

The Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported it on Telegram on Wednesday, February 5.

Casualties as a result of the strike on Izium

Syniehubov noted that the 61-year-old man died in hospital today. He was hospitalized as a result of the shelling.

"Doctors fought for his life for a day, but failed to save him," Syniehubov added.

Thus, the number of dead increased to six.

As a reminder, on February 4, the search and rescue operation was completed in Izium after the Russian shelling.

It is known that the invaders killed the pregnant 19-year-old woman. In addition, 50 people were injured.