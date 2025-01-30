Airstrike on the Epicentr in Kharkiv — four Russian generals and the colonel identified

The aftermath of an enemy strike on the Epicentr in Kharkiv. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Telegram

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office identified and notified five high-ranking officials of the Russian army who organized, approved, and ensured the air strike on the Epicentr shopping mall on May 25, 2024. Four generals and the colonel were involved in the strike.

It was reported by Spartak Borysenko, the Head of the Russian War Crimes Department, in his comment to the journalist of Novyny.LIVE.

Who is suspected

According to Borysenko, four generals and the colonel were involved in the strike on the Epicentr:

Commander of the "North" military group, Lapin Oleksandr Pavlovych

Chief of Staff of the "North" military group Solodchuk Valery Nikolayevich

Commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation Makovetsky Oleg Vladimirovich

Chief of Staff of the said army Podoplelov Yurii Yurievich

Commander of the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment Loboda Alexei Gennadievich

Suspected Russian soldiers in the attack on the Epicentr. Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

It is known that it was the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment, stationed in Voronezh at the Buturlinovka airfield, that launched the aircraft and subsequently dropped the bombs.

"As a result of the strike, 19 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured of varying severity. All suspects face life imprisonment. The prosecutor and investigators are taking measures to put them on the international wanted list," Borysenko concluded.

As a reminder, on May 25, Russian troops struck Kharkiv, destroying the Epicentr construction hypermarket. At the time of the strike, about 200 people were inside the building. As a result of the strike, 19 people were killed.

Later, rescuers and investigators found an unexploded ordnance near the site of the shelling. Had it detonated, the number of victims could have been much higher.