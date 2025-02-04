Izium strike in February — the number of dead increased

Aftermath of the shelling of Izium. Photo: screenshot from the video

On February 4, the invading army of the Russian Federation attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region. One more body was recovered from the rubble, bringing the total number of dead to five.

The Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported it.

Strike on Izium on February 4

"Unfortunately, the number of dead has increased to five. Rescuers have unblocked one more body. The person is being identified," it was said in the statement.

In addition, it is known that the previous victims in Izium were two civilian women and two men.

It is also known that 24 people were hospitalized as a result of hostile shelling. Among them is a 15-year-old girl who received a shrapnel wound. Her condition is currently moderate.

"Three more people are in the operating room, doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," Syniehubov added.

As a reminder, on February 4, Russians attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region.

Shortly afterwards, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that four people were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of the strike.

It is also known that the invaders struck the city with ballistic missiles and hit an administrative building. There were no military facilities in the area.